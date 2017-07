L’Officiel Hommes Turkey features top model Sven de Vries in the cover story of their Summer 2017 edition lensed by fashion photographer Begum Yetis. In charge of styling was Matt King, with beauty from hairdresser Stelios Chondros and makeup artist Clayton Reid.

Dutch top model was also the star of L’Officiel Hommes Turkey’s Spring 2017 Cover story.