Top model Sven de Vries lands the cover story of L’Officiel Hommes Turkey‘s Spring 2017 edition captured by fashion photographer Mehmet Erzincan. Styling is work of Bengisu Gurel, with makeup from Sarah Uslan, and hair styling from Charles McNair. For La la Land story Sven is wearing selected looks from brands such as Boss, Balenciaga, Gucci, Prada, and Dolce & Gabbana among other.