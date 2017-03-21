Sylvester Ulv Henriksen in Hot Desking for Wallpaper Magazine April 2017 Issue

Wallpaper Magazine enlists top model Sylvester Ulv Henriksen to star in Hot Desking story captured for their April 2017 edition by fashion photographer Sean Alexander Geraghty. Styling is work of Jason Hughes, with set design from Andrea Cellerino at Streeters, and casting direction by Leila Hartley. Beauty is work of makeup artist Danielle Kahlani and hair stylist Thomas Silverman.





