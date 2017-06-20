Breaking the Waves: Tyler by Tamihio Yoshida for MMSCENE Magazine
Breaking the Waves story captured for The Royals edition of our MMSCENE Magazine by fashion photographer Tamihio Yoshida features the handsome Tyler at Primo Management. Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Hana Ho.
In charge of styling was Syan Leung, who for the session selected looks from top brands such as Corneliani, Etro, Issey Miyake, Canali, Cerruti 1881, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Giuseppe Zanotti. To discover more of the story continue bellow:
Photographer Tamihio Yoshida
Stylist Syan Leung
Hair and Make Hana Ho
Model Tyler at Primo Management