MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Thiago Ruman & Zi Liang by Alan Zhang
Models Thiago Ruman & Zi Liang team up for Eternity Now story exclusively captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Alan Zhang. In charge of styling were Raquel Sanchez Montes and Istvan Szucs, with art direction from Istvan Szucs.
Beauty is work of makeup artist Raku Yeung, and hair stylist Wong Munhui assisted by Dong Dong. For the session models are wearing selected looks from aint, ffixxed studios and purlicue x sankuanz. Photo assistance by Xie Chang Hui. For more of the story shot in Guangzhou, China continue bellow:
Art direction Istvan Szucs @istvanszucs
Photography Alan Zhang @alanchueng1004
Styling Raquel Sanchez Montes @raquelsanchez79 and Istvan Szucs
Hair Wong Munhui @munhui22
Make-up Raku Yeung@rakuyeung
Models Thiago Ruman @thiagoruman at GFI and Zi Liang @callmenewzealand at SuperMii Models
Photography assistance Xie Chang Hui
Hair assistance Dong Dong