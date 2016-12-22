MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Thom in Wallflower by Elise Verhoeven & Imke Panhuijzen
Wallflower story exclusively captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Imke Panhuijzen features Thom represented by Elite Model Management. In charge of styling and concept was Elise Verhoeven, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Leonie van Balen, Weekday, Marina van Dieren, Asos, Zara Man Studio, Filippa K, and All Saints among other. Grooming is work of Pascale Hoogstraate at Eric Elenbaas Agency.
For more of the story continue bellow:
Yellow knitted turtleneck: Weekday
Flower brooch: & Other Stories
Jacquard woven flower parca and knitted trousers: Marina van Dieren
Leather shoes with cut-out’s Shoes: Zara Man Studio
Jacquard woven knit: Marina van Dieren
Blue wool trousers: Leonie van Balen
Cashmere turtleneck: Filippa K
Polo with zip: Samsoe Samsoe
Blazer with flowers: Asos
Cape with lasercut vernleaves and trousers: Boaz van Doornik
Leather shoes: Asos customized by Boaz van Doornik
Suit with vernleave print: Boaz van Doornik
Leather shoes with cut-outs: Zara man Studio
Blouse with flower print: All Saints
Orange mohair coat: Boaz van Doornik
Indigo trousers: Samsoe Samsoe
Leather shoes with cut-outs: Zara man Studio
Blue with polo with red detail: McQ by Alexander McQueen
Scarf: Stylist own
Silk Blouse: Marina van Dieren
Jacquard woven blazer and trousers with print: Marina van Dieren
Leather shoes: Asos customized by Boaz van Doornik
Mustard yellow coat, knitted spencer with long blouse and blue trousers: Leonie van Balen
Photography: Imke Panhuijzen – www.imkepanhuijzen.com
Styling & Concept: Elise Verhoeven – eliseverhoeven.com
Grooming: Pascale Hoogstraate at Eric Elenbaas Agency
Model: Thom at Elite Model