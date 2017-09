VMAN Magazine enlists models Sasha, Jared Manhardt, Andrew Sherman, Emily Gafford, Alton Mason, Eli Epperson and Dylan Christensen to star in Wall Street story coming from their Fall Winter 2017 edition. In charge of photography was Thomas Lohr, with styling from Tom Van Dorpe. Beauty is work of hair stylist Braydon Nelson at Julian Watson Agency, and groomer Laura Stiassni at The Wall Group.





For more visit: vman.com