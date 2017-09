Top model Tim Schuhmacher teams up with fashion photography duo Van Mossevelde + N for On the Rocks story coming from the pages of GQ Italia‘s October 2017 edition. In charge of styling was Nicolo Andreoni, with grooming from Astor Hoxha at Close Up Milano. Fashion editor Andrea Tenerani. For the story Tim is wearing selected looks from Valentino‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 collection.





For more log on to www.gqitalia.it