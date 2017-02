GQ Brazil enlists supermodel Tobias Sorensen to star in Mar Seguro story captured for their February 2017 edition by fashion photographer Karl Simone. In charge of styling was Jenesee Utley, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Versace, Saint Laurent, Hermes, Michael Kors, and Ralph Lauren among other. Grooming is work of Benjamin Thigpen at Jed Root.