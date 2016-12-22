The rising star on the modeling scene Toby Huntington Whitely takes the cover story of our D’SCENE Magazine‘s Winter 2016 edition lensed by fashion photographer Olivier Yoan. Styling is work of fashion director Christopher Maul, with beauty from hair stylist Simon Maynard at Terrimanduca and makeup artist Yin Lee using Studio10.

For I’ll Make A Man Out Of You story Toby is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Giorgio Armani, Alexander Wang, McQ by Alexander McQueen, Sockshop, The London Medal Company, Angels Costumiers, Dsquared2, Maison Margiela, Dries Van Noten, Balmain, Etro, Fendi, Missoni, Versace, Marc-Antoine Barrois, and Prada. Photo assistance by Jaz Jagdeo and Jake Moorcroft, styling assistance by Sybille Speck and Johnny Wang.





Photographer Olivier Yoan

Fashion Director Christopher Maul

Hair Stylist Simon Maynard at Terrimanduca

Makeup Artist Yin Lee using Studio10

Model Toby Huntington Whitely at Models 1

Fashion Assistants: Sybille Speck and Johnny Wang

Photo Assistants: Jaz Jagdeo and Jake Moorcroft

Production Assistant Jake Moorcroft