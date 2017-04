Supermodel Tomas Skoloudik teams up with fashion photographer Robert Vano for the pages of Elle Man Czech Republic‘s April 2017 edition. In charge of styling was Jan Kralicek, who for the session selected looks from the likes of Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Emporio Armani, Hermes, Adidas, Nike, Louis Vuitton, and Dior Homme among others. Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Ivana Tokarska.