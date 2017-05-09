Planet Karoo by Travys Owen for Hunger Magaizne #12 Issue

Planet Karoo story captured by fashion photographer Travys Owen for Hunger Magazine‘s latest edition features Lwakhe, Sethu and Terry, all with Agata 20 Model Management. In charge of styling and art direction was Anna Verloren, with hair and makeup by beauty artist Alet Viljoen. For the session models are wearing pieces from AKJP, Woolworths, Teva, Jossons, Rich Mnisi, Walf, Black Betty, Armor Lux, Carducci, Lukhanyo Mdingi, and First Ascent.





Photography Travys Owen

Fashion and Art Direction Anna Verloren

Hair and Make-Up Alet Viljoen

Models Lwakhe, Sethu and Terry At Agata 20 Model Management

For the full story check issue 12 of Hunger Magazine on the newsstands and at www.hungertv.com