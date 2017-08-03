Trevor Signorino & Bertold Zahoran Star in MMSCENE Magazine #17 Issue

Fashion photographer Kosmas Pavlos captured the cover story of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s August 2017 edition starring top models Trevor Signorino and Bertold Zahoran. In charge of styling was Airik Henderson, assisted by Louis Fevola, with grooming from Heather Schnell. Fashion Editor Katarina Djoric.

For Combat story captured at Wrythe Studio, Trevor (Next Models London) and Bertold (Soul Artist Management) are wearing selected looks from Nasty Pig, Versace, Dr Martens, Jean Paul Gaultier, Samsonite, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Issey Miyake, Zachary Prell, Marcelo Burlon, Diesel, KYE, Kenneth Ning, Marcelo Burlon, Tommy Hilfiger, Acoste, and The Tie Bar. Digital Imaging by Alexandra Heindl.





Photographer Kosmas Pavlos

Fashion Editor Katarina Djoric

Stylist Airik Henderson

Stylist assistant Louis Fevola

Grooming Heather Schnell

Models Trevor Signorino at Next Models London and Bertold Zahoran at Soul Artist Management

Digital Imaging Alexandra Heindl

Location Wrythe Studio

