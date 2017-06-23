Tyler Maher & Lauren English Star in How To Spend It Magazine

Tyler Maher (Storm Management) and Lauren English (IMG Models) team up for the pages of The Financial Times – How To Spend It Magazine‘s latest edition. In charge of photography was Diego Merino, with styling from David Lamb, and production by Caroline at Lamb Creative. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tyler Johnston at One Represents using Kiehl’s, and makeup artist Marco Antonio using Crème de la Mer skincare and Mac Pro.

For Sail into summer with nautical-inspired separates story Tyler is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Michael Kors, Giorgio Armani, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Bottega Veneta, Canali, and Z Zegna among other.



