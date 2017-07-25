Victor Perr in Wild Blue Yonder for MMSCENE Magazine July 2017 Issue

Wild Blue Yonder story captured for the July 2017 edition (out now in PRINT and DIGITAL) of our MMSCENE Magazine by fashion photographer Allan Schaefer features the handsome Victor Perr at 16MEN. Beauty is work of hair stylist Sayaka Otama and makeup artist Jay Kwan using M.A.C. Cosmetics.

In charge of styling was Brian Placide, who for the session selected looks from Vivienne Westwood, Andrea Crews, Christian Dada, Issey Miyake, San Kuanz, and Kenzo. Photo assistance by Giuseppe Triscari, with digital retouching from Eddie Mendes. For more of the story continue bellow:





Photographer Allan Schaefer

Stylist Brian Placide

Model Victor Perr at l6Men

Make-Up Artist Jay Kwan Using M.A.C Cosmetics

Hair Stylist Sayaka Otama

Photo Assist. Giuseppe Triscari

Digital Retouching Eddie Mendes

Originally published in MMSCENE 016 – July 2017 issue OUT NOW in print and digital, grab a copy.