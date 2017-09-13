MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Vincent & Sam Bettingers by Miguelanxo
Fashion photographer Miguelanxo shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest session featuring brothers Vincent and Sam Bettingers represented by Talent Model Management. For the session captured in Antwerp, models are wearing selected pieces from Zara, WE, Tommy Hilfiger, Jack and Jones, Only & Sons, and Yourturn.
Discover more of the story bellow:
Models: Vincent and Sam Bettingers at Talent Model Management
Photographer: Miguelanxo – @miguelanxofoto