MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Vincent & Sam Bettingers by Miguelanxo

By

Miguelanxo

Fashion photographer Miguelanxo shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES his latest session featuring brothers Vincent and Sam Bettingers represented by Talent Model Management. For the session captured in Antwerp, models are wearing selected pieces from Zara, WE, Tommy Hilfiger, Jack and Jones, Only & Sons, and Yourturn.

Discover more of the story bellow:


Miguelanxo

Miguelanxo

Miguelanxo

Miguelanxo

Miguelanxo

Miguelanxo

Miguelanxo

Miguelanxo

Miguelanxo

Miguelanxo

Models: Vincent and Sam Bettingers at Talent Model Management
Photographer: Miguelanxo – @miguelanxofoto

