MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Vlad Poses for Egor Melikhov

Egor Melikhov

Fashion photographer Egor Melikhov shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his latest session featuring the handsome Vlad represented by IQ Models in Moscow. In charge of styling was Yuliya Polshkova, who for the session selected looks from Massimo Alba Noto, Uniqlo, Rocco P, Daniil Landar, BlockAde, and Innominate. Grooming is work of Sergey Grishenko.

Egor Melikhov

shirt Massimo Alba Noto
trousers Uniqlo
sandals Rocco P (No One)

Egor Melikhov

kimono Daniil Landar

Egor Melikhov

shirt Massimo Alba Noto

Egor Melikhov

shirt, trousers Daniil Landar

Egor Melikhov

mantle Daniil Landar

Egor Melikhov

turtleneck BlockAde
shorts Innominate
shoes Rocco P (No One)
hair ornament stylist own

Egor Melikhov

singlet Uniqlo

Egor Melikhov

mantle Daniil Landar

Egor Melikhov

shirt, trousers Daniil Landar

Egor Melikhov

kimono Daniil Landar

Egor Melikhov

one-piece suit Daniil Landar
shoes Alberto Guardiani (No One)

photographer Egor Melikhov egormelikhov.com || @egor.melikhov
stylist Yuliya Polshkova @yuliyapolshkova
grooming Sergey Grishenko @sergiogrishenko
model Vlad @vladeekey at @iqmodelsmoscow

