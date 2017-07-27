MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Vlad Poses for Egor Melikhov
Fashion photographer Egor Melikhov shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his latest session featuring the handsome Vlad represented by IQ Models in Moscow. In charge of styling was Yuliya Polshkova, who for the session selected looks from Massimo Alba Noto, Uniqlo, Rocco P, Daniil Landar, BlockAde, and Innominate. Grooming is work of Sergey Grishenko.
To discover more of the story continue bellow:
shirt Massimo Alba Noto
trousers Uniqlo
sandals Rocco P (No One)
kimono Daniil Landar
shirt Massimo Alba Noto
shirt, trousers Daniil Landar
mantle Daniil Landar
turtleneck BlockAde
shorts Innominate
shoes Rocco P (No One)
hair ornament stylist own
singlet Uniqlo
mantle Daniil Landar
shirt, trousers Daniil Landar
kimono Daniil Landar
one-piece suit Daniil Landar
shoes Alberto Guardiani (No One)
photographer Egor Melikhov egormelikhov.com || @egor.melikhov
stylist Yuliya Polshkova @yuliyapolshkova
grooming Sergey Grishenko @sergiogrishenko
model Vlad @vladeekey at @iqmodelsmoscow