MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Vlad Lezhnev by Aleksey Zubarev

Stand Your Ground story exclusively captured and styled for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Aleksey Zubarev features the handsome Vlad Lezhnev at Select Management. For the session Vlad is wearing selected pieces from Gucci, Hugo Boss, H&M, Nike, Calvin Klein, Selected Homme, and Lazy Fox.

See more of the series bellow:


jacket: Gucci
shirt: Hugo Boss
trousers: H&M
boots: Nike

jacket: Gucci
shirt: Hugo Boss
accessory: Iphone 5s

jacket: Calvin Klein
shirt: Calvin Klein
necktie: Selected Homme
trousers: H&M

jacket: Lazy Fox
T-shirt: H&M
trousers: H&M
accessories: stylist’s own

jacket: Gucci
shirt: Hugo Boss

jacket: Lazy Fox
T-shirt: H&M
trousers: H&M
accessories: stylist’s own

jacket: Calvin Klein
shirt: Calvin Klein
necktie: Selected Homme
trousers: H&M

jacket: Lazy Fox
T-shirt: H&M
trousers: H&M

photographer&stylist: Aleksey Zubarev @zubarevaleksey
model: Vlad @vlad_lezhnev
model agency: Select Management @selectmgmt
location: Krestovskiy Island

