MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Vladimir Chiriac by Ruslan Isinev
Soul Breathe story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Ruslan Isinev features the handsome Vladimir Chiriac represented by Das Model. In charge of styling was Tatiana Deryugina, who for the session selected vintage pieces and looks from H&M and Zara.
Discover more of the story bellow the cut:
Photographer : Ruslan Isinev @ruslan.isinev
Stylist: Tatiana Deryugina @tatianaderyugina
Model: Vladimir Chiriac @vladimir_chiriac
Model agency: Das Model