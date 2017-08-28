MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Vladimir Chiriac by Ruslan Isinev

Vladimir Chiriac

Soul Breathe story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Ruslan Isinev features the handsome Vladimir Chiriac represented by Das Model. In charge of styling was Tatiana Deryugina, who for the session selected vintage pieces and looks from H&M and Zara.

Vladimir Chiriac

Vladimir Chiriac

Vladimir Chiriac

Vladimir Chiriac

Vladimir Chiriac

Vladimir Chiriac

Photographer : Ruslan Isinev @ruslan.isinev
Stylist: Tatiana Deryugina @tatianaderyugina
Model: Vladimir Chiriac @vladimir_chiriac
Model agency: Das Model

