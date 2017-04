Supermodel Vladimir Ivanov teams up with fashion photographer Diego Uchitel for the pages of Russian GQ Magazine. In charge of styling was Ekaterina Melnikova, who for the session selected looks from top brands such as Gucci, Hermes, DSquared2, Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton, Etro, and Giorgio Armani among other. Grooming is work of Moiz Alladina at The Wall Group.





Website: www.gq.ru