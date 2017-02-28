Lucky Blue, Kit Butler, Diego Villarreal + More for VMAN Magazine #37 Issue

Fashion photographer Steven Klein teams up with stylist Nicola Formichetti for The Boys of Summer story coming from the pages of VMAN Magazine‘s Spring Summer 2017 edition. Stars of the session are Lucky Blue Smith, Louis Bubko, Anwar Hadid, Neels Visser, Will Peltz, Matt Mcmahon, Pietro Boselli, Kit Butler, Bertold Zahoran, Diego Villarreal, and Patrick O’Donnell. Collage is work of Portis Wasp, with background illustrations from Dave Salamanca R. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Shon at Julian Watson Agency, and groomer Mark Carrasquillo at Streeters.





Collages: Portis Wasp

Photography: Steven Klein

Styling: Nicola Formichetti

Hair: Shon (Julian Watson Agency)

Grooming: Mark Carrasquillo (Streeters)

Models: Lucky Blue (Next Models), Louis Bubko (Fusion Model Management), Anwar Hadid, Neels Visser, Will Peltz (IMG), Matt Mcmahon (New York Models), Pietro Boselli, Kit Butler, Bertold Zahoran, Diego Villarreal (Soul Artist Management), Patrick O’donnell (Ford Models)

Background Illustrations: Dave Salamanca R.

Digital Technician: Rémi Pujol (D-Factory)

Photo Assistants: Mark Luckasavage, Timothy Shin, Stephen Wordie, Mitchell Stafford, Ousman Diallo Production Caroline Stridfeldt (Lola Production) Production Manager: Natalie Pfister (Lola Production)

Stylist Assistants: Marta Del Rio And Devon Savage

Hair Assistant: Dale Delaporte Grooming Assistant Al Yokomizo

Production Assistant: Tom Hennes

Location Pier: 59 Studios

Website: vman.com