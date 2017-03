Speaking Volumes story captured by fashion photographer Thomas Lohr for VMAN Magazine‘s Spring Summer 2017 edition features styling from Tom Van Dorpe. Stars of the session are supermodels Jordan Barrett, Will Chalker, Mathias Lauridsen, Garrett Neff, Kelly Rippy, Ty Samatowic, Max Fieschi, Lincoln Woelk, Jonas Gloer, and Sage Ceasar. Grooming is work of Yuko Mizuno at Rona Represents.





