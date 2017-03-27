Imaan Hammam, Garrett Neff & Jon Kortajarena Star in the Cover Story of Vogue Japan

Supermodels Garrett Neff and Jon Kortajarena team up with Dutch stunner Imaan Hammam for the cover story of Vogue Japan‘s May 2017 edition. In charge of photography was Giampaolo Sgura, with womenswear styling from Ana Dello Russo and menswear styling by Miguel Arnau. Makeup is work of beauty artist Jessica Nedza, with hair styling from Andrew Guida at Close Up Milano, and manicure by Annarel Innocente at Close Up Milano. Casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro.





Website: www.vogue.co.jp