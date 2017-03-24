Mitchell Slaggert, Jordan Barrett, Valentine Rontez & RJ King for W Magazine

By  |  Comments

W Magazine

Fashion photographer Emma Summerton teams up with stylist Giovanna Battaglia for Let’s Get Physical story coming from the pages of W Magazine‘s April 2017 edition. Stars of the session are Jordan Barrett, Mitchell Slaggert, RJ King, Valentine Rontez, Dilone, Grace Elizabeth, Grace Hartzel, Birgit Kos, Mayowa Nicholas, and Jess P.W. Beauty is work of hair stylist Luke Chamberlain and makeup artist Dotti at Streeters.


W Magazine

W Magazine

W Magazine

W Magazine

For more log on to www.wmagazine.com

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Contact us
Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons