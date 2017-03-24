Mitchell Slaggert, Jordan Barrett, Valentine Rontez & RJ King for W Magazine

Fashion photographer Emma Summerton teams up with stylist Giovanna Battaglia for Let’s Get Physical story coming from the pages of W Magazine‘s April 2017 edition. Stars of the session are Jordan Barrett, Mitchell Slaggert, RJ King, Valentine Rontez, Dilone, Grace Elizabeth, Grace Hartzel, Birgit Kos, Mayowa Nicholas, and Jess P.W. Beauty is work of hair stylist Luke Chamberlain and makeup artist Dotti at Streeters.





For more log on to www.wmagazine.com