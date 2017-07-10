MMSCENE PORTRAITS: William With in Green Light by Tony Ottosson
Green Light story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Tony Ottosson features the handsome William With at MIKAs Stockholm. Grooming is work of Lovisa Lunneborg.
For the session William is wearing selected pieces from Weekday, Arethé Stockholm, Acne Studios, and Ivyrevel. To discover more of the story continue bellow:
Photographer: Tony Ottosson – tonyottosson.daportfolio.com
Grooming: Lovisa Lunneborg
Model: William With / MIKAs Stockholm