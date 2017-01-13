Karsten Etten, Simon Spierings & Sahin Altinok Star in Winq Magazine

You Can Sit With Us story captured by fashion photographer Brigitte Vincken for Winq Magazine‘s latest edition features up and comers Karsten Etten (Elite Milano), Simon Spierings and Sahin Altinok (Republic Men). In charge of styling was Juan Velazquez Caceres, who for the session selected looks from brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Ermenegildo Zegna, Paul Smith, Hermes, Prada, La Perla, River Island and Jonathan Christopher Homme to name a few. Grooming is work of Stef Ralbovsky at Annelies Tan Management & Production.





Website: www.juanvelazquezcaceres.com