Xavier Buestel Stars in the Cover Story of Les Echos Serie Limitee April 2017 Issue

Top model Xavier Buestel takes the cover story of Les Echos Serie Limitee‘s latest edition captured by fashion photographer Lea Nielsen at Visual Artists. For the session Xavier is wearing selected looks from top brands such as Louis Vuitton, Prada, Salvatore Ferragamo, Fendi, Emporio Armani, Lanvin, Gucci, and Paul Smith among other. Beauty is work of hair stylist Christos Vourlis and makeup artist Caroline Fenouil.



