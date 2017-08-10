Supermodel Yuri Pleskun teams up with Lina Hoss for Modern Sensibility story coming from the pages of The New York Times Style Magazine Singapore‘s latest edition. In charge of photography was Haifa Wøhlers Olsen, with creative direction from Jack Wang and Jumius Wong, and styling by Tok Wei Lun. Beauty is work hair stylist Riad Azar at Atelier Management, and makeup artist Campbell Ritchie. Casting direction by David Chen.



