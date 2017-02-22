MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Yaroslav Onuchi by Aleksey Zubarev
The handsome Yaroslav Onuchi represented by Aurora Model Management stars in this exclusive MMSCENE STYLE STORY captured and styled by fashion photographer Aleksey Zubarev.
For the session Yaroslav is wearing selected pieces from the likes of Ralph Lauren, Christophe Lemaire, Hugo Boss, Rick Owens, to name a few.
See more of after the jump:
trousers Christophe Lemaire
shirt Intimissimi
gloves Giovanni
belt Ralph Lauren
boots Vagabond
top Irfe
trousers Irfe
belt Hugo Boss
boots Vagabond
top Irfe
jacket Zara
cap Zara
trousers Irfe
belt Hugo Boss
boot Vagabond
shirt Christophe Lemaire
trousers Rick Owens
belt Cos
boots Vagabond