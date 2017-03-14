MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Stefan by Igor Cvoro



Fresh faced Stefan represented by DREA MODEL PLACEMENT in Belgrade, builds up his portfolio with an exclusive session captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by Fashion Photographer and MMSCENE Magazine art director Igor Cvoro.

In charge of styling was MMSCENE’s Fashion Features Editor Katarina Djoric, who for the session selected looks from the likes of KENZO, Dries Van Noten, Dr. Martens, Thom Browne, Hugo Boss, Everlast, among others.

See more of the story below: