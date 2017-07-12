MODEL OLYMPIAN: Calvyn Justus for MMSCENE ISSUE 16



The handsome South African Olympian CALVYN JUSTUS is not part of the fashion industry as a working model, yet with his YouTube videos and engaging social media he’s getting the attention of the scene as well as fans around the globe. Calvyn sits down with our Editor KATARINA DJORIC for an exclusive interview to talk about social media, Olympic Games and future goals.

Scroll down to see our exclusive shoot by LOUIS DANIEL BOTHA and to read the interview from MMSCENE ISSUE 16 (out now in PRINT and DIGITAL):

Who is Calvyn Justus?

I’m a 21 year old Olympic swimmer from South Africa – I have a huge passion for creating videos and photographs and share them on youtube and Instagram!

What is your most memorable achievement in swimming?

Winning 2 commonwealth games medals, winning my first national title and qualifying for the Olympic games!

How does it feel to represent your country on the Olympic games?

I can’t imagine that there is a better feeling, It’s incredible and surreal.

Professionally, what’s your goal?

To improve and get to the fastest my body will allow me to go, having now made the Olympics, I guess the next step is to try win a medal!

Tell me more about your YouTube channel. Do you record and edit all by yourself?

Yep, I do it all – I like the fact that I have full control, it feels more personal, more honest. Everything is exactly how I want it to be.

Which 3 destinations are you planning to visit next? And which is your favorite so far?

Los Angeles is my favourite and I’d love to move there soon! I’d love to visit Hawaii, Japan and the Philippines!

What is the craziest thing you did in your YouTube video so far?

I guess shave my head? I’ve kept it pretty normal – I think I should plan something crazy!

Name 5 things you can not live without.

1. My Cameras

2. My Laptop

3. My Surf Board

4. Food

5. And my family, girlfriend and friends 😉

Any guilty pleasures? Something that no one knows about you?

Besides the boring, I love junk food, I’ve recently got quite into meditation, I’m not sure its a guilty pleasure haha but it’s something new to me and something I’m excited to explore and learn more about.

How would you describe your style? What’s your signature style piece?

I like black. Black jeans, black shirts, black shoes.. I think I’m most often seen in a plain black shirt.

If you were invisible for a day what would you do?

I think I’d sneak onto the most expensive first class flight to a luxurious destination!

A quote that sums you up:

“Stay Hungry, Stay foolish”

Follow Calvyn on Instagram and Twitter, but also keep up with his videos on YouTube.

All photos by LOUIS DANIEL BOTHA – www.louisdanielbothaphotography.com

