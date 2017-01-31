Beissoul & Einius New 2017 Collection

Baltic electro fashion duo, Beissoul & Einius, presented its newest 2017 collection named Sharp Sabotage during the music award ceremony M.A.M.A Awards ’17 in Lithuania.

The costumes, made by hand from glass and steel in an avantgarde mix of classics, monarchy and space elements, created–thanks to the stage lights–an effect of radiance and monumentalism, reminding one of rare museum items.

On the catwalk, the most prominent models of the country were seen striding – Karolis Inokaitis, Lukas Kišonas, Arnas Raila, Gabrielius Vagelis among others.

All images by Dmitry Komissarenko