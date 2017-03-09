Portfolio Update: Fresh Face Bruno Poses for Tomas Cervinka

Tomas Cervinka

Fresh faced Bruno represented by The Special Model Management builds up his portfolio with a recent session captured by fashion photographer Tomas Cervinka. In charge of styling was Alessa Kapp at Louisa Artists, who for the session selected looks from Hugo, Louis Vuitton, Sunspel, Calvin Klein, Acne, Saint Laurent, Fred Perry X Raf Simons, Weekday, and Nudie Jeans. Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Fransesca Vigliagoro at Bigoudi.


Tomas Cervinka

For more of Tomas’ work visit: tomascervinka.com

