

Welcome to the Summer of Instagram, where there is no good sunny shot without a filter. We are starting with Bertold Zahoran @bertoldzahoran, one of the MMSCENE issue 017 guys.

Here’s what you might have missed from male model summer instas:

Australian model Jordan Barrett is wrapping up his summer vacations at Isle of Capri. @iblamejordan

Count on supermodel Baptiste Giabiconi to enjoy the summer and take on countless insta moments. Giabiconi heads to south of France for his summer getaway. @baptiste.giabiconi

Austrian model Augusta Alexander had some photo bomb issues this summer. @augusta_alexander

While he was into modelling the comfiest jackets of the season for MMSCENE Issue 017, Chris Moore went shirtles for Arches National Park on his summer vacation. @moorechrisplz

DT Model boy Austin Scoggin, who is featured in MMSCENE 017 with an exclusive interview head some river time to wrap this season. @austinjscoggin



French model Hugo Philip in Sardina @hugophilip

Jordan Torres who was busy for an elegant black and white series in the new MMSCENE Issue 017, spent his holidays in Mexico this summer. @officialjt

Love invasion at siesta time A post shared by Jon Kortajarena (@kortajarenajon) on Aug 6, 2017 at 9:21am PDT



Supermodel Jon Kortajarena was busy staying in bed. @kortajarenajon

It was a festival kinda summer for the breakthrough top model Kit Butler. @kitbutlerr