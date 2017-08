Our latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive online story photographed by PAT SUPSIRI stars the promising WYAT CALDWELL at DT Model Management in Los Angeles and FIVETWENTY Model Management in Sydney. Wyatt wears pieces from Acne Studios, COS, LEVI’s and Calvin Klein.

For more of Pat’s work visit www.patsupsiri.com.