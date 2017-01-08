LCM Backstage at ASTRID ANDERSEN AW17 Runway Show

Discover the backstage action at ASTRID ANDERSEN menswear Autumn Winter 2017 presented on the 2nd day of London Collections Men. In charge of behind the scenes photography for D’SCENE / MMSCENE magazine was photographer Thang LV.

Astrid Andersen debuts a flatcar style created in partnership with New Era in a further exploration of the juxtaposition of tradition and modernity. This season also sees the launch of the first Astrid Andersen sunglasses range marking a new direction into lifestyle. The Astrid Andersen e-shop recently launched at astridandersen.com making product available directly from the studio to the customer for the first time. Astrid Andersen womenswear will return to the brands native Denmark be shown in a dedicated show during Copenhagen Fashion Week on February 2nd. – from Astrid Andersen

Discover more of the behind the scenes images after the jump:





All Images © THANG LV for D’SCENE Publishing Ltd/MMSCENE. For more of Thang’s work visit thanglv.com.