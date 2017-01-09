LCM Go Behind The Scenes at BLOOD BROTHER AW17 Presentation

Check out the action at BLOOD BROTHER autumn winter 2017 menswear presentation at London Collections: Men. The collection is inspired by The River Thames, vast in both its size and relevance.

Blood Brother have looked into the more abstract quirks that the River Thames has to offer, asking the question ‘Why does The River Thames seem to reflect London and its heritage so well? While ‘The River Thames’ is the pivotal reference point for the FW17 collection, Blood Brother have also linked to the iconic London buildings that share the river’s bank and the subcultures of the various people who were dependent on the river for their survival such as mud larkers and ferrymen that made their living from its waters. Since Prehistoric times, infinite motives have drawn Londoners to the notorious banks of the River Thames, it has always represented a site where people can discover and source something they need – it is London’s aorta and the reason why the city exists. – from

all images courtesy of Blood Brother