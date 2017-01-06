LCM Discover PHOEBE ENGLISH MAN AW17 Collection



Taking the first day of LONDON COLLECTIONS: MEN was the Autumn Winter 2017 menswear collection by Fashion Designer Phoebe English.

The collection uses traditional colouring and silhouettes as basis to explore a variety of fabrics including velvets, corduroys, waxed cottons and vertically striped soft ticking. Bright navys and dark greens expand on palette of charcoal and coal black that form the base of the collection are mixed with our signature thick bull denim fabric. Simple convertible bags come in midweight and waxed cottons which can be worn in multiple ways. – from PHOEBE ENGLISH

Discover more of the collection after the jump photographed in London exclusively for MMSCENE by photographer Alin Kovacs.



All Images © Alin Kovacs for D’SCENE Publishing LTD / MMSCENE