Andres Velencoso Segura is the Face of Cerruti 1881 Signature Fragrance 2017

Supermodel Andres Velencoso Segura stars in Cerruti 1881 Signature Fragrance 2017 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Richard Phibbs.

“This year, the fashion house is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary, and launching a new fragrance: cerruti 1881 signature. With this new perfume, cerruti is writing a new page of its history.

Cerruti 1881 signature embodies this new masculinity. It is the essence of the cerruti man. In a partnership with the perfumer nadège le garlantezec, cerruti set out to create a spicy, leathery, oriental perfume. An assertive fragrance that reflects the confidence and free spirit that the cerruti man carries within himself.” – from Cerruti 1881



