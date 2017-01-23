Salvatore Ferragamo Spring Summer 2017 Campaign Starring Andres Velencoso Segura

Supermodel Andres Velencoso Segura teams up with Lily Aldridge and McKenna Hellam for Salvatore Ferragamo‘s Spring Summer 2017 Among Friends advertisement. Photography is work of Peter Lindbergh at 2b Management, with hair styling by Odile Gilbert, and makeup by beauty artist Stephane Marais.

“Each image pulses with energy and ease as Taormina’s natural beauty provides an ideal canvas for the collections’ contemporary ready-to-wear and accessories. What emerges is a visual celebration of Ferragamo’s “Splendor of Life”—a spirit that melds traditional Italian patrimony with a fresh viewpoint.“

*Images courtesy of Salvatore Ferragamo