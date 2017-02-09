Andres Velencoso Segura Models Xti Spring Summer 2017 Collection

Discover Xti‘s Spring Summer 2017 menswear advertisement featuring supermodel Andres Velencoso Segura captured by fashion photographer Juan Aldabaldetrecu. In charge of styling was Fran Marto, with beauty from hair stylist Frankie Foye and makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez. Making of by Karlos Sanz. For The Perfect Pair campaign Andres was joined by Brazilian stunner Alessandra Ambrosio.

