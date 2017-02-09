Andres Velencoso Segura Models Xti Spring Summer 2017 Collection

By  |  Comments

Andres Velencoso Segura

Discover Xti‘s Spring Summer 2017 menswear advertisement featuring supermodel Andres Velencoso Segura captured by fashion photographer Juan Aldabaldetrecu. In charge of styling was Fran Marto, with beauty from hair stylist Frankie Foye and makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez. Making of by Karlos Sanz. For The Perfect Pair campaign Andres was joined by Brazilian stunner Alessandra Ambrosio.

See more images + video campaign bellow:


Andres Velencoso Segura

Andres Velencoso Segura

Andres Velencoso Segura

Andres Velencoso Segura

Andres Velencoso Segura

Andres Velencoso Segura

Andres Velencoso Segura

Andres Velencoso Segura

Andres Velencoso Segura

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Contact us
Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons