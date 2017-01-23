Andrew Cooper Stars in HOGAN Spring Summer 2017 Campaign
Supermodel Andrew Cooper stars in HOGAN‘s Spring Summer 2017 menswear advertisement captured by fashion photographer Sebastian Kim and styled by Aleksandra Woroniecka. For the campaign shot in Paris, Andrew was joined by supermodel Sara Sampaio.
See more images + video campaign by Bruno Miotto after the cut:
*Images Courtesy of HOGAN
