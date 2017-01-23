Andrew Cooper Stars in HOGAN Spring Summer 2017 Campaign

By  |  Comments

Andrew Cooper

Supermodel Andrew Cooper stars in HOGAN‘s Spring Summer 2017 menswear advertisement captured by fashion photographer Sebastian Kim and styled by Aleksandra Woroniecka. For the campaign shot in Paris, Andrew was joined by supermodel Sara Sampaio.

See more images + video campaign by Bruno Miotto after the cut:


Andrew Cooper

Andrew Cooper

Andrew Cooper

*Images Courtesy of HOGAN

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Contact us
Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons