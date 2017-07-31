Bally Fall Winter 2017.18 Starring Antoine Duvernois
Fashion photographer Brianna Capozzi captured Bally‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 menswear advertisement featuring fresh faced Antoine Duvernois. In charge of hair styling was David Harborow at Streeters.
To discover video campaign starring Antoine and top model Taylor Hill continue bellow:
