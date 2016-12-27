Ben Allen Stars in Blue Erdos Spring Summer 2017 Campaign

By  |  Comments

Ben Allen

Top model Ben Allen stars in Blue Erdos‘ Spring Summer 2017 menswear campaign captured by fashion photographer Jumbo Tsui at Beauty Direction Tokyo and styled by Verity Parker at Jed Root. Makeup is work of beauty artist Mary Jane Frost, and hair stylist Karin Bigler, both represented by Jed Root. For the session Ben was joined by top model Sam Rollinson.


Ben Allen

Ben Allen

Ben Allen

Ben Allen

Ben Allen

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Contact us
Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons