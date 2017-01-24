Bonboz The Role Of Your Soul by Vaidas Jokubauskas

Models Daniel Hernandez, Vilius Kurkinas, and Sam Hyatt-Twynam pose in looks from Bonboz‘s The Role Of Your Soul collection captured by fashion photographer Vaidas Jokubauskas. In charge of styling was Jovita Vekyte.

“Brave and soft, embraced by classic and modern, many-layered fashion brand, filled up with freshly bright spices. Freedom to be. Freedom to feel. Freedom to find the role of your soul. It’s like short film mysteriously covers load of frames of roles. One of them belongs to you. One of them is yours.” – Bonboz



