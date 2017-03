Holt Renfrew enlists supermodel Clement Chabernaud to star in the cover story of their Spring 2017 menswear edition captured by fashion photographer Alessio Boni. For the session French model is wearing top brands such as Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Tom Ford, Paul Smith, Dries Van Noten, Canali, Berluti, Moncler Gamme Bleu, and Givenchy among other.