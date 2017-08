Top Model Dae NA by Kreerath Sunittramat

L’officiel Hommes Kazakhstan features top model DAE NA in The Modern Man story photographed by fashion photographer Kreerath Sunittramat with styling from Napakaporn Sanguanhong.

Dar wears for the session pieces from Alexander McQueen, Salvatore Ferragamo, Lanvin, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Calvin Klein Collection and Dries Van Noten to name a few. Dae is represented by VNY Models in New York.

Photographer Kreerath Sunittramat – www.kreerath.com

Stylist Napakaporn Sanguanhong

Make up Artist Torraty Singanipar using MAC Cosmetic

Groomer Ayae Yamamoto

Photographer Assistant Marasee Tontandiew

Model : Dae Na at VNY Model Management