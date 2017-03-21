David Trulik Models Cesare Paciotti Spring Summer 2017 Collection

Top models David Trulik and Mathilde Brandi team up for Cesare Paciotti‘s Spring Summer 2017 advertising campaign captured by fashion photography duo Sean and Seng. Styling is work of Margherita Moro, with makeup from Luciano Chiarello, and hair styling by Paolo Soffiatti. Set design is courtesy of Andrea Cellerino at Streeters. Art direction by Marco Braga and Giuliano Federico.



