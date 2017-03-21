David Trulik Models Cesare Paciotti Spring Summer 2017 Collection

By  |  Comments

Cesare Paciotti

Top models David Trulik and Mathilde Brandi team up for Cesare Paciotti‘s Spring Summer 2017 advertising campaign captured by fashion photography duo Sean and Seng. Styling is work of Margherita Moro, with makeup from Luciano Chiarello, and hair styling by Paolo Soffiatti. Set design is courtesy of Andrea Cellerino at Streeters. Art direction by Marco Braga and Giuliano Federico.


Cesare Paciotti

Cesare Paciotti

Cesare Paciotti

Cesare Paciotti

Cesare Paciotti

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Contact us
Related Items
Show Buttons
Hide Buttons