Up and comers Dylan Roques and Christophe ‘t Kint team up with actor Lucas Hedges and Depeche Mode‘s lead singer Dave Gahan for Dior Homme‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 campaign. In charge of photography was David Sims, with styling from Mauricio Nardi, and art direction by Christopher Simmonds. Beauty is work of hair stylist Anthony Turner, and makeup artist Hiromi Ueda.