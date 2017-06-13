Cameron Dallas, Brandon Thomas Lee, Luka Sabbat + More for Dolce & Gabbana FW17
Cameron Dallas, Austin Mahone, Brandon Thomas Lee, Luka Sabbat, Tom Farrelly, Rafferty Law and XueDong Chen team up for Dolce & Gabbana‘s Fall Winter 2017.18 menswear campaign. In charge of photography were Luca and Alessandro Morelli.
See more of the advertisement bellow:
